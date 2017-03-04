loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Crewe £10,000 10000.00GBP

Crewe, Cheshire

£10,000
Jim Johnson
car description

2001 Defender Td5 110 County Double Cab, 136000 Miles, MOT til August, good used condition, chassis and bulkhead very sound, no rust, fitted with soft A bar and Kenwood CD/Radio

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8742
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    136000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
