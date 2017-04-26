loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

£16,500 16500.00GBP

Lewes Road
BN8 5QF, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£16,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

12 MONTH MOT , ABS, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, 4x4 very clean/ unrated suspensionphone me 07831453129 julian

Accessories

12 MONTH MOT , ABS, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9643
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    71500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on