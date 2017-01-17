loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Ellesmere Port £38,000 38000.00GBP

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

£38,000
Pete Bowers
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2015 65 Defender 110 utility. Only 500 miles from new. Dry garage stored from new, fully rustproofed and in immaculate condition. Factory XS specification, which includes heated half leather seats, heated screens, air con, electric windows, black alcantara headlining etc, plus factory privacy glass. Looks superb and is a pleasure to drive. Genuine reason for sale. Open to sensible offers.

Accessories

Pete

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7728
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Pete Bowers
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on