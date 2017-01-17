Land Rover Defender 110

Ellesmere Port £38,000 38000.00GBP
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
2015 65 Defender 110 utility. Only 500 miles from new. Dry garage stored from new, fully rustproofed and in immaculate condition. Factory XS specification, which includes heated half leather seats, heated screens, air con, electric windows, black alcantara headlining etc, plus factory privacy glass. Looks superb and is a pleasure to drive. Genuine reason for sale. Open to sensible offers.
Pete
