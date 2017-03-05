loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Faversham £4,295 4295.00GBP

Faversham, Kent

£4,295
Russell Winnard
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

200tdi, 2" lift, full roof rack, good runner and straight panels all round. Currently five seats, but could easily be converted back to nine. MOT until September 2017. Call for more info 01227 751645

Accessories

2" lift
Diff guard
Steering guard
Full roof rack

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8771
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Cream
  • Registration no.
    D991BHD
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    188000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 1987
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Russell Winnard
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on