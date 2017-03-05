Land Rover Defender 110

Faversham £4,295 4295.00GBP
Faversham, Kent
200tdi, 2" lift, full roof rack, good runner and straight panels all round. Currently five seats, but could easily be converted back to nine. MOT until September 2017. Call for more info 01227 751645
2" lift
Diff guard
Steering guard
Full roof rack
