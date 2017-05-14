loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Grantown on Spey £9,000 9000.00GBP

Grantown on Spey, Highland

£9,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Ex hydro defender with the usual cupboards and racking not September
Text or call 07515176013

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9976
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    Re58 jzl
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    101000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2008
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on