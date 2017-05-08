Land Rover Defender 110

Great Ayton £9,950 9950.00GBP
Great Ayton, North Yorkshire
110 Defender Hi Capacity Pick up - 2007
MOT Jan 18
Original condition, over 2k spend on repairs over the last 2 years, wheels and bumper tatty.
Good work horse, very reliable
VAT ON PURCHASE PRICE
