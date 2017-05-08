loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Great Ayton £9,950 9950.00GBP

Great Ayton, North Yorkshire

£9,950
Antony Henderson
110 Defender Hi Capacity Pick up - 2007
MOT Jan 18
Original condition, over 2k spend on repairs over the last 2 years, wheels and bumper tatty.
Good work horse, very reliable
VAT ON PURCHASE PRICE

  • Ad ID
    9851
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    71379 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2007
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
