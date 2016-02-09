Land Rover Defender 110

car description

In fantastic condition a Defender 110 XS (Luxury XS Spec) Station wagon.

Santorini Metallic Black, 5 door, 7 forward facing seats.



I have loved and owned the Land Rover since new.



Total mileage: 63,000 miles

Engine mileage: 11,500 miles

(See below, engine replaced by Land Rover, 9 Feb. 2016 - 2 yr. Warranty)



Recently had a major service, 12 months MOT, 12 months road tax, brand new front tyres.



7 front facing seats, Colour Coded Body, ABS, Traction control, Air Conditioning, Side runners, Heated Front seats (plus, additional upgraded seat heaters with three levels), Heated windscreen, Black part leather seats, Full black carpeting (front, back and load area), Land Rover Original Rubber Mats, Mud flaps, Heated rear window, Rear wash/wipe, Genuine XS Boost alloy wheels, XS side steps, Land Rover fitted Genuine chequer plate, CD Player with Bluetooth, Alarm & Immobiliser (Plus, upgraded second Immobiliser which prevents theft, even if they have the keys and immobiliser fob), Electric Windows.



Full professional Waxoyl® treatment: 25.08.2015

As all Land Rover enthusiasts know, you have to stop the dreaded rust and rot before it begins, there is no point painting over it later, its the death of many good Land Rovers!

So early on, back in 25.08.2015, I had it professionally fully (and expensively) treated with Waxoyl® - Rust and Rot Proofing.

This includes the chassis inside and out, the rear cross member, outriggers and bulkhead, the entire underside of the vehicle, inside the doors, rear step bracket etc.



Engine replacement: 9 Feb 2016

Due to a manufacturing fault the entire engine was replaced by Land Rover, on the 9 Feb 2016, this was authorised and dealt with by Land Rover head office and then installed by the local authorised Land Rover main dealer.

The engine replacement came with a Land Rover 2 year warranty (plus the standard sale of goods act rights).

The engine replacement would have cost almost £10,000.00, had Land Rover not offer to pay half of it.



Whilst the engine was being replaced, I paid extra to have a full 50,000 mile service for the entire vehicle and have a new clutch plate fitted.



Bodywork and paint:

The bodywork and paint are in near perfect condition. There is a 1 cm wide dent on passenger door, 1 cm dent above rent door and a small scuff on right rear corner.





It has only ever been used for light domestic driving.



This is a great Land Rover for any enthusiast, who wants one thats been well looked after, that looks good and is going to last!



P.s. I am happy to email high resolution versions of the pictures.