Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Landrover Defender 110 2.5TD5 Great runner. Good condition for age, has been incredibly well looked after, never been used off road, no damp. Adjustable towbar fitted, wired for electrics (never used for towing). MOT until July 2017 with no advisories. 9 seats. Selling due to needing automatic vehicle. Incredibly reliable car, has always bene fully maintained when any attention has been needed , battery recently replaced. Starts first time. . 3 Owners, Next MOT due on 07/07/2017. GREEN