loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Haywards Heath £12,550 12550.00GBP

Haywards Heath, West Sussex

£12,550
Wendy Bates
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Landrover Defender 110 2.5TD5 Great runner. Good condition for age, has been incredibly well looked after, never been used off road, no damp. Adjustable towbar fitted, wired for electrics (never used for towing). MOT until July 2017 with no advisories. 9 seats. Selling due to needing automatic vehicle. Incredibly reliable car, has always bene fully maintained when any attention has been needed , battery recently replaced. Starts first time. . 3 Owners, Next MOT due on 07/07/2017. GREEN

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    9
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Wendy Bates
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on