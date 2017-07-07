Land Rover Defender 110

Haywards Heath £12,550 12550.00GBP
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Landrover Defender 110 2.5TD5 Great runner. Good condition for age, has been incredibly well looked after, never been used off road, no damp. Adjustable towbar fitted, wired for electrics (never used for towing). MOT until July 2017 with no advisories. 9 seats. Selling due to needing automatic vehicle. Incredibly reliable car, has always bene fully maintained when any attention has been needed , battery recently replaced. Starts first time. . 3 Owners, Next MOT due on 07/07/2017. GREEN
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...