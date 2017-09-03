loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Heathfield £24,750 24750.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Defender 110 XS 7 seat Station Wagon, Silver with black interior, 20600mls full Land Rover service history, Ex Land Rover company vehicle, Heated seats, Heated screens, Air con, Electric windows, Central remote locking and alarm, Cubby box, Radio/cd, Sold with a new mot and a fresh service 12months/12000mls warranty

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15709
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    20600 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2198
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on