Land Rover Defender 110

Heathfield £17,250 17250.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£17,250
Immobiliser, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Tow Pack, CD Player, 6 - Speed, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 4x4, Main dealer service history Defender 110 2.2 TDci 6 speed High Capacity Pick Up, 2012(62), Keswick Green, 38750mls, 1 owner, Land Rover service history, Light guards, Ifor Williams canopy, Towpack, Sold with a new mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty. &pound;17250 plus vat

Immobiliser, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Tow Pack, CD Player, 6 - Speed, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 4x4, Main dealer service history

  • Ad ID
    8221
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    38750 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2198
