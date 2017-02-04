Land Rover Defender 110

Heathfield £17,250 17250.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Immobiliser, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Tow Pack, CD Player, 6 - Speed, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 4x4, Main dealer service history Defender 110 2.2 TDci 6 speed High Capacity Pick Up, 2012(62), Keswick Green, 38750mls, 1 owner, Land Rover service history, Light guards, Ifor Williams canopy, Towpack, Sold with a new mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty. £17250 plus vat
Immobiliser, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Tow Pack, CD Player, 6 - Speed, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 4x4, Main dealer service history
