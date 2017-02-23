loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

£8,000 8000.00GBP

Hertfordshire

£8,000
Chris Frazer Smith
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Last of the classic 300Tdi Defenders. This has pretty much a full service history since coming out of the factory. I have a FSH since owning the vehicle from Feb 2011.

All belts inc timing belt have been replace in the past three weeks. MOT due in mid August 2017 and taxed until July 2017. Pictures show rust issues that need addressing in the long term.

This has given me no problems other than wear and tear for a vehicle of this age. The body work has some bumps and knocks and the bonnet has holes for mounting a spare wheel - see bolt holes in photographs. Rear middle seat needs attention regarding the folding latch.

The sunroof is watertight and I had the rear springs upgraded about two years ago. The five footplates need replacing due to age.

As far as I am aware the chassis is fine and the bulkheads too. No complaints from me. I know the chassis had some work done on the welding before I bought it from a Land Rover dealer in Yorkshire.

Accessories

Comes with two sets of keys and immobiliser fobs which I have never used.

I have fitted a Safety Devices roof rack/marine ply platform and rear ladder. Also attached to this is a side canopy that zips up and can be left on or removed.

Radio/CD player and it is also fitted with a GPS tracker. The contract has expired but can be reactivated with a new owner. Tow bar and two pin electrics all in good working order.

Also has the original wheel jack and I will leave the separate bottle jack and steering wheel "disklok" on board.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8570
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    P494BUB
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    147800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 1996
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    9
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Chris Frazer Smith
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on