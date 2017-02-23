Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Last of the classic 300Tdi Defenders. This has pretty much a full service history since coming out of the factory. I have a FSH since owning the vehicle from Feb 2011.



All belts inc timing belt have been replace in the past three weeks. MOT due in mid August 2017 and taxed until July 2017. Pictures show rust issues that need addressing in the long term.



This has given me no problems other than wear and tear for a vehicle of this age. The body work has some bumps and knocks and the bonnet has holes for mounting a spare wheel - see bolt holes in photographs. Rear middle seat needs attention regarding the folding latch.



The sunroof is watertight and I had the rear springs upgraded about two years ago. The five footplates need replacing due to age.



As far as I am aware the chassis is fine and the bulkheads too. No complaints from me. I know the chassis had some work done on the welding before I bought it from a Land Rover dealer in Yorkshire.