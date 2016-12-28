loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Horwich £6,250 6250.00GBP

Horwich, Lancashire

£6,250
Owen Hamblet
Defender 110 TD5 Hard top. County Spec with ABS, Traction Control, Electric Windows and remote central locking. 2 seats with central cubby box. Lots of service history.

Winch (with remote switch), Roof Rack, Fixed Towbar with twin electrics.

  • Ad ID
    7576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    110708 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2003
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

