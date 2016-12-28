Land Rover Defender 110

Horwich £6,250 6250.00GBP
Horwich, Lancashire
Defender 110 TD5 Hard top. County Spec with ABS, Traction Control, Electric Windows and remote central locking. 2 seats with central cubby box. Lots of service history.
Winch (with remote switch), Roof Rack, Fixed Towbar with twin electrics.
