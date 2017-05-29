loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Houston £6,000 6000.00GBP

Houston, Renfrewshire

£6,000
Jonathan Lindsay
2 seater ex-Army Defender. The engine has been replaced with the International Motors TGV 2.8; to complement all this extra power pneumatic diff-locks have been added, along with uprated axles and Wolf rims. With a suitable winch, this rough-and-ready Defender should go pretty much anywhere.

The original vehicle was winterized, and the rear radiator running off the coolant system has been retained. The side panels and roof have been replaced, and roof bars added to the roof. The cockpit has been made more comfortable with the addition of Recaro seats.

Recent work includes replacing the rear prop, the timing belt, the brake pads, and servicing the clutch; the fluids and serpentine belt have also recently been changed. The fuel gauge sender unit would benefit from being replaced.

The vehicle was originally bought with international travel, off-roading, and camping in mind, and offers a solid base for any of these when coupled with a sleeping system such as the Maggiolina roof tents, and an awning such as by Foxwing.

The vehicle comes with a selection of spares (including hand brake cable, and clutch parts), as well as several other tools.

  • Ad ID
    10602
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    42500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.8
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

