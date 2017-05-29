Land Rover Defender 110

car description

2 seater ex-Army Defender. The engine has been replaced with the International Motors TGV 2.8; to complement all this extra power pneumatic diff-locks have been added, along with uprated axles and Wolf rims. With a suitable winch, this rough-and-ready Defender should go pretty much anywhere.



The original vehicle was winterized, and the rear radiator running off the coolant system has been retained. The side panels and roof have been replaced, and roof bars added to the roof. The cockpit has been made more comfortable with the addition of Recaro seats.



Recent work includes replacing the rear prop, the timing belt, the brake pads, and servicing the clutch; the fluids and serpentine belt have also recently been changed. The fuel gauge sender unit would benefit from being replaced.



The vehicle was originally bought with international travel, off-roading, and camping in mind, and offers a solid base for any of these when coupled with a sleeping system such as the Maggiolina roof tents, and an awning such as by Foxwing.