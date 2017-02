Land Rover Defender 110

car description

* LANDROVER DEFENDER 110 7 SEATER ESTATE STATION WAGON.

* 2402cc TURBO DIESEL ENGINE.

* ONLY 68,700 MILES

* COMES WITH VERY SOUGHT AFTER PRIVATE REGISTRATION GG02MUD(GO TO MUD)

* 19" DOGTOOTH ALLOYS,LIFT KIT INSTALLED RAISING THE VEHICLE HEIGHT BY 10"(SEE PHOTOS OF CAR NEXT TO STANDARD 110)

* THICK TREAD TYRES SIZE 325/60/18.

* FRONT & REAR LIGHTS,SIDE LIGHTS AND INDICATORS UPGRADED TO LED LIGHTS(FRONT HALO HEADLIGHTS).

* BRIGHT REAR SPOTLIGHT RECENTLY FITTED.

* PIONEER BLUETOOTH MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 9" SCREEN INCORPORATING A REVERSE CAMERA.IN DASH USB AND AUX PORT RECENTLY FITTED.

* LAND DEGREE METER FITTED ON TOP OF DASH.

* CHECKER PLATE FLOOR TO REAR LOADING AREA AND ALSO ON SIDES OF DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS.

* CHROME SIDE STEPS TO BOTH SIDES OF VEHICLE.

* REAR AND SIDE WINDOWS TINTED FOR PRIVACY.

* FACTORY FITTED ALARM.

* REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING(COMES WITH SPARE KEY AND FOB).

* MOT TIL 30th JANUARY 2018.

* SERVICE HISTORY.

* EYE CATCHING CAR