Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Cherished Defender for sale. Very well looked after and only completed 36,000 miles. In excellent condition. Full Service History including all MOT documents (valid until Feb 2018) plus all receipts.

Half Leather seats with weatherproof covers fitted.

Heated front seats.

Radio/CD player and all usual XS trim and accessories.

Fully carpeted completed with rubber mats

Rear seats removed and rear fitted with genuine land rover dog guard,Mantec Storage bins and removable shelves.

Mantec rear window guards.

Mantec spare wheel carrier.

Mantec Snorkel.

Genuine Land Rover towing bracket and electrics. Dixon Bate Towball and Towing Pin.

Hannibal full length expedition roof rack. Fitted with rear flood lamps and 4 x forward facing KC Daylighters.

Winch bumper and A bar.

Warn 9.5ti Thermometric winch with plasma rope.

2 x KC Daylighter Slimlites fitted to A bar. Mammoth Chequer plate on wings, sills and rear corners.

2 x Odyssey Deep Cycle batteries connected to National Luna split charge system with battery monitor.

Devon 4x4 twin battery tray.

Bonnet fitted with security hinges to prevent theft.

Comes complete with clutch claw and steering wheel disc lock.

Factory Fitted Alarm and Immobiliser.

Sky Tag tracker.

Stainless Steel bolts on door hinges and chassis



Any inspection and accompanied test drive welcome. Folder full of receipts, documents, manuals etc. This Land Rover is also advertised elsewhere and will be removed if other offers come in. This is a very well looked after Defender and is being sold only as it is not being used as it should be. Its has only been used to transport to family holidays and has never been off road or used in winter conditions with salt on the road.



I welcome any genuine interest or questions.