£10,995 10995.00GBP
Lancashire
Land Rover Defender 110 TD5 County Station Wagon
In Epsom Green Metallic-133,000miles
Colour coded wheel arches & chequer plate bonnet protector
5 x Boost Alloy Wheels With Very Good Tyres-Spare Almost new
Mantec Swing Away Spare wheel carrier
Old Man Emu Nitro Shocks All round
Station Wagon steps including to rear door
Tow bar with drop plate
Factory Sunroof
Tinted windows all around
Safari Snorkel
EGR Blanking KIT
Straight Through Exhaust-Sounds fantastic
Silicone Intercooler Hose Kit
Brunel Silver grille & wing mirrors
Full alloy chequer plate pack including wing tops,sills,rear quarters & bumper steps
LED Clear lenses kit including clear side repeaters
Crystal Headlights With LED Half moon DRL lights & Xenon Blue/White headlights
Driver & Passenger Wind Deflectors
3D Land Rover,TD5 & Defender lettering
LED Rear Work Lamp
Full Chequer plate rear door pack
Mud flaps all around
Fully Waxoiled
Interior
12 Seat Techno trim Cloth Seats All with seat belts & all In good condition with no cuts or marks
Centre cubby box in Techno trim-Also included
Stainless dash binnacle trim
Sony Radio
Alloy gear knob & transfer set & heater controls
Reluctant sale of a very nice Defender drivers superbly with extremely powerful TD5 engine thanks to the upgrades.Excellent paint finish & good bodywork & chassis for its age.Only selling as I have bought another Defender.
Priced sensibly for a quick sale £10,995.00 ovno
Call (0044)07473341473
