car description

Land Rover Defender 110 TD5 County Station Wagon



In Epsom Green Metallic-133,000miles

Colour coded wheel arches & chequer plate bonnet protector

5 x Boost Alloy Wheels With Very Good Tyres-Spare Almost new

Mantec Swing Away Spare wheel carrier

Old Man Emu Nitro Shocks All round

Station Wagon steps including to rear door

Tow bar with drop plate

Factory Sunroof

Tinted windows all around

Safari Snorkel

EGR Blanking KIT

Straight Through Exhaust-Sounds fantastic

Silicone Intercooler Hose Kit

Brunel Silver grille & wing mirrors

Full alloy chequer plate pack including wing tops,sills,rear quarters & bumper steps

LED Clear lenses kit including clear side repeaters

Crystal Headlights With LED Half moon DRL lights & Xenon Blue/White headlights

Driver & Passenger Wind Deflectors

3D Land Rover,TD5 & Defender lettering

LED Rear Work Lamp

Full Chequer plate rear door pack

Mud flaps all around

Fully Waxoiled



Interior

12 Seat Techno trim Cloth Seats All with seat belts & all In good condition with no cuts or marks

Centre cubby box in Techno trim-Also included

Stainless dash binnacle trim

Sony Radio

Alloy gear knob & transfer set & heater controls



Reluctant sale of a very nice Defender drivers superbly with extremely powerful TD5 engine thanks to the upgrades.Excellent paint finish & good bodywork & chassis for its age.Only selling as I have bought another Defender.



Priced sensibly for a quick sale £10,995.00 ovno

Call (0044)07473341473