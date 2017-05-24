loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Leeds £6,500 6500.00GBP

Leeds, West Yorkshire

£6,500
Andrew Murphy
car description

New gearbox, clutch and transmission

I am moving to Australia so, sadly, I have to sell my vehicle without fully completing the restoration.

Mechanically it is very sound, no issues since the new gearbox has been fitted.

Some small issues with body work, including the door as detailed.

Comes with many spare parts, two spare wheels, hi-lift jack, roof tent (if desired).

Looking for a quick sale.

Accessories

Rooftent
Hi-lift jack
Man-safe roof rack
Roof mounted spare wheel carrier
Clutch pedal lock

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10118
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    149000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 1995
  • MOT expiry
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

