Land Rover Defender 110

Leeds £6,500 6500.00GBP
Leeds, West Yorkshire
New gearbox, clutch and transmission
I am moving to Australia so, sadly, I have to sell my vehicle without fully completing the restoration.
Mechanically it is very sound, no issues since the new gearbox has been fitted.
Some small issues with body work, including the door as detailed.
Comes with many spare parts, two spare wheels, hi-lift jack, roof tent (if desired).
Looking for a quick sale.
Rooftent
Hi-lift jack
Man-safe roof rack
Roof mounted spare wheel carrier
Clutch pedal lock
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...