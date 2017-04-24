car description

Solid Land Rover Defender 110 TD5, chassis is in very good condition, no work done to the chassis. Never missed a beat. Comes with large roof box, roof rack, ladder, solar panel (180 watt), tracker, alarm with proximity sensor, X-Defend pedal lock, Disklok and other mod-cons (see pictures). Rigged out in the back as a camper, fully insulated and 12V hook up points. Condition overall is very good, needs some work in areas, very well looked after. No structural rust. Viewings welcome and pictures on request. Thanks! :)