Littleborough £9,500 9500.00GBP
Littleborough, Lancashire
Solid Land Rover Defender 110 TD5, chassis is in very good condition, no work done to the chassis. Never missed a beat. Comes with large roof box, roof rack, ladder, solar panel (180 watt), tracker, alarm with proximity sensor, X-Defend pedal lock, Disklok and other mod-cons (see pictures). Rigged out in the back as a camper, fully insulated and 12V hook up points. Condition overall is very good, needs some work in areas, very well looked after. No structural rust. Viewings welcome and pictures on request. Thanks! :)
Large roof chequer plate roof box, 180 watt solar panel, tracker, alarm with proximity sensor, Disklok, X-Defend pedal lock, roof rack, ladder, Numax battery (new), 12V hook up points, bull bar and others.
