loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Littleborough £9,500 9500.00GBP

Littleborough, Lancashire

£9,500
Josh Mort
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Solid Land Rover Defender 110 TD5, chassis is in very good condition, no work done to the chassis. Never missed a beat. Comes with large roof box, roof rack, ladder, solar panel (180 watt), tracker, alarm with proximity sensor, X-Defend pedal lock, Disklok and other mod-cons (see pictures). Rigged out in the back as a camper, fully insulated and 12V hook up points. Condition overall is very good, needs some work in areas, very well looked after. No structural rust. Viewings welcome and pictures on request. Thanks! :)

Accessories

Large roof chequer plate roof box, 180 watt solar panel, tracker, alarm with proximity sensor, Disklok, X-Defend pedal lock, roof rack, ladder, Numax battery (new), 12V hook up points, bull bar and others.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9628
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    149600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Josh Mort
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on