Land Rover Defender 110

Lymington £5,500 5500.00GBP

Lymington, Hampshire

£5,500
Jason Plevey
car description

1995 Land Rover Defender 110 on Galvanized Chassis, great runner that needs some TLC, ideal for a project

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8059
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    193725 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1995
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    8
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
