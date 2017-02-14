loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Melton Mowbray £9,500 9500.00GBP

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

£9,500
Neil Rathbone
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Upgrades: Changed from original 10-seater bench seats to modern ‘techno-cloth’ 5-seater with matching cubby-box. Overhead storage/radio/lighting console. Locking steel chest and drawer unit in rear plus hidden roof shelf. Replaced rear door with one from later model with heated window and wash-wipe. Replaced original 35A alternator with 80A and installed two batteries with switch. Replaced mechanical ‘points’ distributor with electronic one. Upgraded brake calipers to stainless pistons. Installed Kenlow electric fan. Rear work light and aftermarket switch panel.

Recent restoration 2014: New aftermarket sills. New heavy-duty rear cross-member. Chassis wire brushed and enamelled. New suspension bushes. New door panels and fillet panels. Complete 2-pack respray in new colour (Oxford Blue non-standard colour from original Limestone White). Fitted chequer-plate to bonnet and sills. Replaced lights. Replaced radiator. Any fastenings removed have been replaced using stainless steel. Re-sprayed Oxford Blue (non-standard colour) from original Limestone White.

Accessories

Accessories included: Variable height removable tow bar. ‘Walk-on’ roof rack and access ladder. Snow chains (set of 4). Various spare parts.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8424
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1984
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Neil Rathbone
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on