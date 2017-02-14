Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Upgrades: Changed from original 10-seater bench seats to modern ‘techno-cloth’ 5-seater with matching cubby-box. Overhead storage/radio/lighting console. Locking steel chest and drawer unit in rear plus hidden roof shelf. Replaced rear door with one from later model with heated window and wash-wipe. Replaced original 35A alternator with 80A and installed two batteries with switch. Replaced mechanical ‘points’ distributor with electronic one. Upgraded brake calipers to stainless pistons. Installed Kenlow electric fan. Rear work light and aftermarket switch panel.



Recent restoration 2014: New aftermarket sills. New heavy-duty rear cross-member. Chassis wire brushed and enamelled. New suspension bushes. New door panels and fillet panels. Complete 2-pack respray in new colour (Oxford Blue non-standard colour from original Limestone White). Fitted chequer-plate to bonnet and sills. Replaced lights. Replaced radiator. Any fastenings removed have been replaced using stainless steel. Re-sprayed Oxford Blue (non-standard colour) from original Limestone White.