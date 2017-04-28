car description

16'' Sawtooth Alloy Wheels, High Level Spot Lights, Snorkel, Off Road Mud Flaps, Electric Front Windows, Side Steps, Tow Pack, CD Player, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Colour Coded Body, Radio, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history We are proud to offer this fantastic example Land Rover Defender 110. The car has been well maintained with service receipts at 13k miles, 28k miles, 37k miles, 46k miles, 51k miles and 56k miles. Whilst preparing the car we have fitted 4 brand new B F Goodrich all-terrain tyres, a new clutch and had the gearbox professionally refurbished to ensure the new owner has many trouble free miles of motoring. Prior to collection, the car will get 12 months MOT, serviced and also undergo our multi point inspection. This car comes as standard with a gold cover warranty.