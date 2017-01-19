car description

2003 Land Rover Defender 110 TD5 Double Cab Pick Up (Vatable) apologies for all the text below I'm describing it honestly.



Reluctant but necessary sale of our workhorse Landie, I wanted to keep it but my wife did give up her beloved D3 to compromise on a new Defender.......



130k miles, with only four prev owners I've owned it since Jan 14, we bought it to use on our farm to carry fuel and chain saws into the woods etc, you cant beat a pick up as you don't have to put up with all the nasty petrol smells in the cab, we've even carried calves in the back and far better than an ATV/UTV because you can load the family in and go into town.



Since I've owned it, I've refurbished the rear axle A frame with a wide angle grease-able and adjustable ball joint and new bushes, a new set of genuine Land Rover Boost alloys with new standard fitment Goodyear mud terrain tires (hardly run in). New brunel grey XS grille and headlamp surrounds, new clear indicators and side lamps with smoked side repeaters, all original Land Rover equipment and as you can see really compliment the Alveston metallic red paint.



New orig mass air flow sensor and the egr valve has been removed along with a used Turbo fitted this year and replacement fuel filter guard.



Currently its fitted with wheel spacers to assist off road and they seemed to improve the steering lock as its far better than the new one



The drivers door really wants replacing and only locks on the key, at some point its been opened wider than it should have and has damaged the door it also has a dent above the door handle and the paint has come off exposing the bare metal underneath, the passenger wheel arch eyebrow has fractured paint and has to be manually unlocked.



The central locking works but both front actuators need replacing, it does lock all doors with the key. There is only one key and fob.



Ideally, it would benefit from new discs and pads as you need to apply a lot of pressure to make it stop in a hurry, I would suggest springs and shocks and replacing the other suspension bushes.



Having said that, it drives smoothly with no clunks or rattles, it has a decent radio but its not been properly fitted/fixed in by the prev owner and I've not gotten around to it, workes well though.



Inside the techno cloth seats are excellent, either always been covered or recently replaced, it has the front sixth seat but its in grey vinyl with the lap belt.



Gearbox is smooth and hi/lo and diff lock works although the light on the dash doesn't, but its simple fix.



Minor corrosion to the door frames but all serviceable. Chassis very good, inc the dumbirons, but the rear crossmember was patched for the last MOT, if I was keeping her I would've replaced it, as its not an expensive repair. Front bumper has surface rust with extra holes where I bolted a bull bar.



I'm guessing it have had the ECU remapped, as its lively to drive and when you floor it there is some black smoke, but I don't floor it, so it doesn't bother me, its not been picked up on the MOT.



Really regrettable sale of a very honest, genuine and reliable Land Rover, its not by any means perfect but as someone who's owned over 20 Defenders, as other Defender owners will understand, I've bonded with her!!