£17,450 17450.00GBP
North Yorkshire
Land Rover Defender 110 Crew cab TD5
Year: 53 plate
Mileage: just short of 127,000 miles this will still be getting driven up until sold so this figure may rise.
MOT: due to run out mid September but will gladly put it through its MOT before collection on agreed sale.
Reason for selling: not practical for us anymore as we have extended our family so need a change of vehicle.
Description: 4 Door, Maxis Bighorn 255/85/16 tyres on boost alloy wheels, Work recently carried out such as the injector seals, injector loom replaced, brake system recently overhauled with drilled and grooved discs front & rear, all new brake pipes to the front, calipers stripped down – resealed new pistons & rebuilt front & rear, new brake pads & fitting kits, new alternator & pump with 12 months warranty from June 2017.
Always serviced every year with genuine filters & oil,
Also I have got lots of photos I can put on buyers USB stick of the rebuild of when the chassis was galvanized and vehicle rebuilt.
Extras: Galvanized chassis,
Galvanized B-Posts,
Galvanized turret suspension tops,
Air-conditioning grill surround fitted,
Economy & Performance remap enabled that cost £350,
Safari Snorkel,
Full Stainless Steel Exhaust,
EGR Removal,
TDCI Bonnet,
Later Type Doors,
Excess Interior, (missing one matching seat base)
Cubby Box -with map reading lights,
HID Headlights,
Double Din Sony Radio DVD CD player with Reversing camera,
Parrott CK100 hands free Bluetooth kit,
Front Speakers Upgraded- with tweeters located in the top of the dash,
Under Back seats boxed in –with Pioneer Speakers & 12v Socket,
Soundproofed floor & gearbox tunnel,
CAT1 Alarm with central locking,
Wheel Spacers,
Maxis Bighorn 255/85/16 tyres,
Pick up bed has fiberglass reinforced sides & painted in black fiberglass paint (hard wearing),
Heavy-duty steering guard,
Genuine checker plate,
Front & Rear Land Rover Mats,
Load bed Land Rover Mat,
Bad Points: Air conditioning system all fitted just needs wiring plug to the compressor,
Paint flaking slightly at rear tub & one of the front wings – as shown in the pictures,
Front bumper needs powder coating,
Viewings can be arranged. Any questions please inbox me or call 07725366768.
