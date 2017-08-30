car description

Land Rover Defender 110 Crew cab TD5



Year: 53 plate



Mileage: just short of 127,000 miles this will still be getting driven up until sold so this figure may rise.

MOT: due to run out mid September but will gladly put it through its MOT before collection on agreed sale.



Reason for selling: not practical for us anymore as we have extended our family so need a change of vehicle.



Description: 4 Door, Maxis Bighorn 255/85/16 tyres on boost alloy wheels, Work recently carried out such as the injector seals, injector loom replaced, brake system recently overhauled with drilled and grooved discs front & rear, all new brake pipes to the front, calipers stripped down – resealed new pistons & rebuilt front & rear, new brake pads & fitting kits, new alternator & pump with 12 months warranty from June 2017.

Always serviced every year with genuine filters & oil,

Also I have got lots of photos I can put on buyers USB stick of the rebuild of when the chassis was galvanized and vehicle rebuilt.

