loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Plymouth £7,250 7250.00GBP

Plymouth, Devon

£7,250
Adrian Roberts
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land Rover Defender 110 TD5, 2006,
Ex south west water,
Well maintained with SWW history,
M.O.T.ed until April 2018,
Much money spent recently including,
Tyres, Clutch, Flywheel, Fuel pump, Service.
Only done 5k in the last 3 years,
Engine/Gearboxe all good, Good chassis,
Bad points, Bulkhead rusty in some places,
High mileage, hence price.

£7250.00

Text 07721333833.

Accessories

Full roof rack with ladder,
Light guards all round,
Galvanised bumper / rear bumperettes,
Alloy wheels with new tyres, 265/75/16,
Chrome runner boards,
Tow bar with electrics,
Mud flaps all round,
Bulk head with shelf behind seats,
Chrome A bar with spot light,
Seat covers,
Cuddly box,
Sony CD stereo,
Twin seats in back, side facing,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    20200 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Adrian Roberts
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on