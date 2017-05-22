Plymouth £7,250 7250.00GBP
Plymouth, Devon
Land Rover Defender 110 TD5, 2006,
Ex south west water,
Well maintained with SWW history,
M.O.T.ed until April 2018,
Much money spent recently including,
Tyres, Clutch, Flywheel, Fuel pump, Service.
Only done 5k in the last 3 years,
Engine/Gearboxe all good, Good chassis,
Bad points, Bulkhead rusty in some places,
High mileage, hence price.
£7250.00
Text 07721333833.
Full roof rack with ladder,
Light guards all round,
Galvanised bumper / rear bumperettes,
Alloy wheels with new tyres, 265/75/16,
Chrome runner boards,
Tow bar with electrics,
Mud flaps all round,
Bulk head with shelf behind seats,
Chrome A bar with spot light,
Seat covers,
Cuddly box,
Sony CD stereo,
Twin seats in back, side facing,
