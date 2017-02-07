loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Preston £7,500 7500.00GBP

Preston, Lancashire

£7,500
Martyn Mason
Land Rover Defender TD5 110 CSW, Silver, Great runner, Drives Great, 9 seats all with belts, rubber floor mats inc Defender load liner, Upholstery is in great clean condition, Tow bar, Good Mud Terrain Tyres, New Brake Disks fitted all round, Momo Steering Wheel, Sony MD Radio, 10 CD Multichanger, SafeTlock Pedal Lock, Alarm, Hi Lift Jack, Rear Ladder, Good Bulkhead, Good Service History, Private plate shown on Photos has been removed. Some bumps and scrapes as seen in photos but I just lack the time to sort out. MOT Dec 2017. PRESTON. 07904 914995

Accessories

Steering Guard, Front Diff Guard, Front Winch, Raised Air Intake, Raised Breathers, Rock Sliders, Electric Front Windows

  • Ad ID
    8281
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    DY52 TNX
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    184600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2002
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    9
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

