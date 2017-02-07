Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Land Rover Defender TD5 110 CSW, Silver, Great runner, Drives Great, 9 seats all with belts, rubber floor mats inc Defender load liner, Upholstery is in great clean condition, Tow bar, Good Mud Terrain Tyres, New Brake Disks fitted all round, Momo Steering Wheel, Sony MD Radio, 10 CD Multichanger, SafeTlock Pedal Lock, Alarm, Hi Lift Jack, Rear Ladder, Good Bulkhead, Good Service History, Private plate shown on Photos has been removed. Some bumps and scrapes as seen in photos but I just lack the time to sort out. MOT Dec 2017. PRESTON. 07904 914995