Land Rover Defender 110

Redruth £9,500 9500.00GBP

Redruth, Cornwall

£9,500
Bev Tregunna
car description

Land Rover Defender 110 300tdi utility station wagon. Keswick green respray, over £11000 spent in recent years. MOT until oct but will happily put a new one for buyer. New cam belt & aux belt, head gasket, rear axle and prop, rear and mid cross member, steering box, sill and b/c pillar, seals, pipes and loads more. She's running like a dream. Reluctant sale due to family member unable to get in her. Used as a daily commute, never towed a heavy load

Accessories

Roof rack, dog guard and front lights

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9989
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    195000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

