Redruth £9,500 9500.00GBP
Redruth, Cornwall
Land Rover Defender 110 300tdi utility station wagon. Keswick green respray, over £11000 spent in recent years. MOT until oct but will happily put a new one for buyer. New cam belt & aux belt, head gasket, rear axle and prop, rear and mid cross member, steering box, sill and b/c pillar, seals, pipes and loads more. She's running like a dream. Reluctant sale due to family member unable to get in her. Used as a daily commute, never towed a heavy load
Roof rack, dog guard and front lights
