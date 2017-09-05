loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Selby £20,500 20500.00GBP

Selby, North Yorkshire

£20,500
Sara Lamper
One owner since new and MOT until March 2018.

Tow pack, alloy wheels, half-leather seats, heated front seats and windscreen, side steps, rubber mats, seat covers.

  • Ad ID
    15736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2008
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
