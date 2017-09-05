Land Rover Defender 110

Selby £20,500 20500.00GBP
Selby, North Yorkshire
One owner since new and MOT until March 2018.
Tow pack, alloy wheels, half-leather seats, heated front seats and windscreen, side steps, rubber mats, seat covers.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...