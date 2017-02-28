loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Sheerness £8,990 8990.00GBP

Sheerness, Kent

£8,990
John Hartridge
Lovely straight low mileage LR Defender 110. Totally original. MOT Dec. 2017. Good chassis / bulkhead / cross member. One owner. Coniston green, white top.

300 Tdi Engine. R380 Gear box. 3 Seats in the front, bench seats fitted throughout the rear.

  • Ad ID
    8665
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    N234 VEC
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    66635 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
John Hartridge
