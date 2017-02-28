Land Rover Defender 110

Sheerness £8,990 8990.00GBP
Sheerness, Kent
Lovely straight low mileage LR Defender 110. Totally original. MOT Dec. 2017. Good chassis / bulkhead / cross member. One owner. Coniston green, white top.
300 Tdi Engine. R380 Gear box. 3 Seats in the front, bench seats fitted throughout the rear.
