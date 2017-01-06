Land Rover Defender 110

Southampton £19,995 19995.00GBP
Seddul Bahr Industrial Estate , Allington Lane , West End , Southampton
Southampton, SO30 3HP, Hampshire
United Kingdom
heated seats(half leather);heated front and rear windows;side steps;alloy wheels;6 speed gearbox;cubby box;superb condition throughout finished in stornaway grey with santorini black roof and arches;real headturner private plate available separately;
PLEASE NOTE - THIS PRICE ADVERTISED IS SUBJECT TO VAT
4 x 4 ABS Air Con Alarm Bluetooth Crew Cab Electric Windows Heated Windscreen Immobilizer Kick Out Step Metallic Paint P A S Radio CD Player Remote Central Locking Tinted Windows Tow Bar
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...