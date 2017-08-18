Land Rover Defender 110

Southport POA 0GBP
Southport, Merseyside
1985 Landrover County 110
This is an unfinished project vehicle with a massive specification
bespoke galvanised chassis from richards chassis
4.8 litre engine from automotive power plus
gearbox and transfer box from ashcroft
concealed 200 litre lpg tanks between chassis outriggers and at the rear of the chassis so no loss of internal space
heavy duty coil springs and uprated monroe shock absorbers
uprated sailsbury axels
body panels and doors all restored and still with original lift up handles
the chassis is a rolling chassis with engine, gearbox, bulkhead and rear tub, all other parts and body panels are dry stored
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...