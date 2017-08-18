Land Rover Defender 110

car description

1985 Landrover County 110



This is an unfinished project vehicle with a massive specification

bespoke galvanised chassis from richards chassis

4.8 litre engine from automotive power plus

gearbox and transfer box from ashcroft

concealed 200 litre lpg tanks between chassis outriggers and at the rear of the chassis so no loss of internal space

heavy duty coil springs and uprated monroe shock absorbers

uprated sailsbury axels

body panels and doors all restored and still with original lift up handles



the chassis is a rolling chassis with engine, gearbox, bulkhead and rear tub, all other parts and body panels are dry stored