Land Rover Defender 110

Southport POA 0GBP

Southport, Merseyside

POA
Anthony Sumner
1985 Landrover County 110

This is an unfinished project vehicle with a massive specification
bespoke galvanised chassis from richards chassis
4.8 litre engine from automotive power plus
gearbox and transfer box from ashcroft
concealed 200 litre lpg tanks between chassis outriggers and at the rear of the chassis so no loss of internal space
heavy duty coil springs and uprated monroe shock absorbers
uprated sailsbury axels
body panels and doors all restored and still with original lift up handles

the chassis is a rolling chassis with engine, gearbox, bulkhead and rear tub, all other parts and body panels are dry stored

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15472
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Other
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1985
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    9
  • Engine Size
    4.8
  • Transmission
    72
