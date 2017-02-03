Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Landrover for sale £9000 ono.

12 seats

Two front steps

Tow Bar

Spare Wheel

Used as a working since first registration. 2 previous owners since first registration, you will be the 3rd.



In 2013 various part were replaced including;

Light fittings and indicator switch

Front and back brakes and discs removed and replaced

Handbrake removed and replaced

Drive shafts replaced

Wheel bearings replaced



In 2015 more parts were replaced including;

Rear axle ball joint

Hazard switch

Wiper rubbers

Rear exhaust

Platinum battery



Also had a new Bulk Head fitted 2009/2010



It is missing a two steps, one behind driver and one behind front passenger.

Body work is well kept, only a couple of dents (to be expected given age and use of vehicle).



MOT valid until November 2017



Landrover has been the perfect vehicle for family and work life.

All paperwork kept up to date and records will be passed on to next owner.



If interested please telephone 01502 723135.

If noone is available please leave a messgae.