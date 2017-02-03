Land Rover Defender 110

Southwold £9,000 9000.00GBP
Southwold, Suffolk
Landrover for sale £9000 ono.
12 seats
Two front steps
Tow Bar
Spare Wheel
Used as a working since first registration. 2 previous owners since first registration, you will be the 3rd.
In 2013 various part were replaced including;
Light fittings and indicator switch
Front and back brakes and discs removed and replaced
Handbrake removed and replaced
Drive shafts replaced
Wheel bearings replaced
In 2015 more parts were replaced including;
Rear axle ball joint
Hazard switch
Wiper rubbers
Rear exhaust
Platinum battery
Also had a new Bulk Head fitted 2009/2010
It is missing a two steps, one behind driver and one behind front passenger.
Body work is well kept, only a couple of dents (to be expected given age and use of vehicle).
MOT valid until November 2017
Landrover has been the perfect vehicle for family and work life.
All paperwork kept up to date and records will be passed on to next owner.
If interested please telephone 01502 723135.
If noone is available please leave a messgae.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...