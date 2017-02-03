loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Southwold £9,000 9000.00GBP

Southwold, Suffolk

£9,000
Marion Bryant
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Landrover for sale £9000 ono.
12 seats
Two front steps
Tow Bar
Spare Wheel
Used as a working since first registration. 2 previous owners since first registration, you will be the 3rd.

In 2013 various part were replaced including;
Light fittings and indicator switch
Front and back brakes and discs removed and replaced
Handbrake removed and replaced
Drive shafts replaced
Wheel bearings replaced

In 2015 more parts were replaced including;
Rear axle ball joint
Hazard switch
Wiper rubbers
Rear exhaust
Platinum battery

Also had a new Bulk Head fitted 2009/2010

It is missing a two steps, one behind driver and one behind front passenger.
Body work is well kept, only a couple of dents (to be expected given age and use of vehicle).

MOT valid until November 2017

Landrover has been the perfect vehicle for family and work life.
All paperwork kept up to date and records will be passed on to next owner.

If interested please telephone 01502 723135.
If noone is available please leave a messgae.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8202
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    L362 REW
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    183000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1994
  • MOT expiry
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Marion Bryant
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on