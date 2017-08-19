loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £11,995 11995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£11,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Traction Control, ABS, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, 4x4, Full service history County Hard Top with air-conditioning and ABS. The internal racking and shelves could all be removed to create more space. Probably the nicest of this specification Defender for sale at the moment. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Traction Control, ABS, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15488
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
