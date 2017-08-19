Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £11,995 11995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Traction Control, ABS, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, 4x4, Full service history County Hard Top with air-conditioning and ABS. The internal racking and shelves could all be removed to create more space. Probably the nicest of this specification Defender for sale at the moment. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
