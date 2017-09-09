loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £28,995 28995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£28,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, ABS, 7 Seater, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, Side Steps, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history 7 seater * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon - Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, ABS, 7 Seater, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, Side Steps, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15780
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

