Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £11,495 11495.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£11,495
car description

Power Steering, 4x4 Rebuilt with new chassis and body in 1995, body, chassis and doors excellent. Phone for full details. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Power Steering, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23091
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

