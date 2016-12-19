loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Windows, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history 9 seater, 18'' ADV Wheels with BF Goodrich AT tyres. Momo steering wheel. Half Leather. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Windows, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7474
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on