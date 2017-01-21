loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £16,495 16495.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£16,495
car description

Metallic Paintwork, Sunroof, ABS, Traction Control, Cloth Upholstery, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, Service history Fitted galvanised chassis and all doors refurbished. 12 seater. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Metallic Paintwork, Sunroof, ABS, Traction Control, Cloth Upholstery, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

