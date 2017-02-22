loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£18,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history Price is £18,995 + £3,799 VAT + £22,794 total * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8545
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2402
