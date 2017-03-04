Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £17,995 17995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Immobiliser, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Power Steering, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Genuine Camel Trophy event vehicle. Mostly unrestored and original. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
