Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £13,995 13995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£13,995
car description

Cloth Upholstery, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, CD Player, Tow Pack, Metallic Paintwork, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, Service history Price is &pound;13,995 + &pound;2,799 VAT = &pound;16,794 total * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Cloth Upholstery, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, CD Player, Tow Pack, Metallic Paintwork, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9421
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

