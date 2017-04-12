loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £13,995 13995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£13,995
CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, LEZ Compliant, Alloy wheels 9 seater, High back second row seats * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

  • Ad ID
    9423
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    121000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

