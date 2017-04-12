Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £13,995 13995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, LEZ Compliant, Alloy wheels 9 seater, High back second row seats * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, LEZ Compliant, Alloy wheels
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...