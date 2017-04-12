loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £12,995 12995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£12,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history Price is &pound;12,995 + &pound;2,599 VAT = &pound;15,594 Total * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9424
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2402
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on