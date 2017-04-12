loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £15,495 15495.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£15,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Traction Control, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history 9 seater high specification Defender * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Traction Control, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9425
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    117000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on