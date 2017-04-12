Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £15,495 15495.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Traction Control, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history 9 seater high specification Defender * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
