Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Windows, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history 9 seater, 18'' ADV Wheels with BF Goodrich AT tyres. Momo steering wheel. Half Leather. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Windows, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history
