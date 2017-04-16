Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history High spec Utility Station Wagon, Air-con, abs, traction control, half leather seats, alloy wheels. central locking, electric windows. Price includes VAT. ( ie £16,662.50 + £3,332.50 vat = £19,995 total) * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history
