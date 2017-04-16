loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history High spec Utility Station Wagon, Air-con, abs, traction control, half leather seats, alloy wheels. central locking, electric windows. Price includes VAT. ( ie &pound;16,662.50 + &pound;3,332.50 vat = &pound;19,995 total) * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9518
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2402
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on