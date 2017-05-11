Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £18,995 18995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Power Steering, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history Price includes VAT. Just fitted with 18'' ADV black alloys with BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres, gloss black mirrors, 8 piece clear LED lamp set, DRL Bumper and Best of British grille set. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *
Power Steering, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history
