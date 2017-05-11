loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Staplehurst £18,995 18995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£18,995
Power Steering, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history Price includes VAT. Just fitted with 18'' ADV black alloys with BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres, gloss black mirrors, 8 piece clear LED lamp set, DRL Bumper and Best of British grille set. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9913
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

