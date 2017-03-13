Land Rover Defender 110

Steyning £7,500 7500.00GBP
Steyning, West Sussex
1993 110 Land Rover turbo diesel. 89,700 miles. Manual transmission. Green. MOT expires 1st October 2017. Immobiliser alarm. In current ownership since December 2001; bereavement forces sale.
Immobiliser alarm fitted
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...