Land Rover Defender 110

Steyning £7,500 7500.00GBP

Steyning, West Sussex

£7,500
Jason Fitz-Gibbons
1993 110 Land Rover turbo diesel. 89,700 miles. Manual transmission. Green. MOT expires 1st October 2017. Immobiliser alarm. In current ownership since December 2001; bereavement forces sale.

Immobiliser alarm fitted

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    K595 EVC
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1993
  • Mileage
    89739 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1993
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

