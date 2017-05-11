Stourbridge £22,950 22950.00GBP
Stourbridge, West Midlands
Land Rover Defender 110 LWB XS Utility Wagon TDCi
March 2014 model, overall good condition, full dealership service history, 53k miles, remote central locking, alarm, diesel, alloy wheels, Bluetooth stereo, tow bar with electrics, front and rear light guards, half leather seats, side steps, Corris grey in colour, manual, both sets of keys, air conditioning, heated seats, one owner from new.
MOT until March 2018.
All usual Land Rover refinements. Comes complete with full Patriot roof rack with ladders to the rear. Genuine reason for sale, only selling as we no longer have any need for this vehicle.
Private sale. HP clear. Any inspection welcomed. Priced to sell £22,950 (NO VAT) or nearest offer. Located in Stourbridge, West Midlands.
Contact 01384 877336 or email dan@lsdpromotions.com or admin@lsdpromotions.com for further details or to arrange an inspection.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...