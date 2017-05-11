loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Stourbridge £22,950 22950.00GBP

Stourbridge, West Midlands

£22,950
Daniel Tomlinson
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land Rover Defender 110 LWB XS Utility Wagon TDCi

March 2014 model, overall good condition, full dealership service history, 53k miles, remote central locking, alarm, diesel, alloy wheels, Bluetooth stereo, tow bar with electrics, front and rear light guards, half leather seats, side steps, Corris grey in colour, manual, both sets of keys, air conditioning, heated seats, one owner from new.

MOT until March 2018.

All usual Land Rover refinements. Comes complete with full Patriot roof rack with ladders to the rear. Genuine reason for sale, only selling as we no longer have any need for this vehicle.

Private sale. HP clear. Any inspection welcomed. Priced to sell £22,950 (NO VAT) or nearest offer. Located in Stourbridge, West Midlands.

Contact 01384 877336 or email dan@lsdpromotions.com or admin@lsdpromotions.com for further details or to arrange an inspection.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    vo14owz
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Daniel Tomlinson
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on