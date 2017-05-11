car description

Land Rover Defender 110 LWB XS Utility Wagon TDCi



March 2014 model, overall good condition, full dealership service history, 53k miles, remote central locking, alarm, diesel, alloy wheels, Bluetooth stereo, tow bar with electrics, front and rear light guards, half leather seats, side steps, Corris grey in colour, manual, both sets of keys, air conditioning, heated seats, one owner from new.



MOT until March 2018.



All usual Land Rover refinements. Comes complete with full Patriot roof rack with ladders to the rear. Genuine reason for sale, only selling as we no longer have any need for this vehicle.



Private sale. HP clear. Any inspection welcomed. Priced to sell £22,950 (NO VAT) or nearest offer. Located in Stourbridge, West Midlands.



Contact 01384 877336 or email dan@lsdpromotions.com or admin@lsdpromotions.com for further details or to arrange an inspection.