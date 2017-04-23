Land Rover Defender 110

£15,000 15000.00GBP
Suffolk
Defender TD5 SW. extensive service history. Refurb last year, including new doors, catches, seals etc, full respray (grey / blue metallic), heated screen, LED side / tail/ indicator lights, side rails / steps, drop plate tow hitch, Exmoor trim carpets, Exmoor trim high back part leather seats, Mot and serviced recently, MoT'd to March 2018. Recent change of job location forces reluctant sale.
