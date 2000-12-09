Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Hi



Unfortunately I'm having to sell my 1992 200tdi 110 defender I bought to do up, due to not having enough time and funds being tight at the moment



At current it has been full stripped and the main new parts it needs is a bulkhead, dashboard, footwells and the box that fits under the seat, so will need a recovery truck to collect



It is still the original engine with 136000miles showing on the clock,



I have the v5 present and mot certificates for the past 6years, I also have receipts of work carried out in the past 2 years, unfortunately I do not have an service history,



Based in Sunderland Tyne and Wear