Land Rover Defender 110

Sunderland £2,000 2000.00GBP

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

£2,000
Jonathan Fleming
Hi

Unfortunately I'm having to sell my 1992 200tdi 110 defender I bought to do up, due to not having enough time and funds being tight at the moment

At current it has been full stripped and the main new parts it needs is a bulkhead, dashboard, footwells and the box that fits under the seat, so will need a recovery truck to collect

It is still the original engine with 136000miles showing on the clock,

I have the v5 present and mot certificates for the past 6years, I also have receipts of work carried out in the past 2 years, unfortunately I do not have an service history,

Based in Sunderland Tyne and Wear

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15745
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Front wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1992
  • Mileage
    136000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
