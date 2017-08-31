POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
- Understood to be Ex British army based in Cyprus - Fitted with Salisbury heavy duty diff, radio pack and tow bar - Offered with a Fresh MOT certificate
auction land-rover defender 110 tow-bar 1987 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...